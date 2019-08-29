HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf called on the Legislature yesterday to require lead-testing for children before they enter school.
“Pennsylvania has the sixth-highest percentage rate for children suffering from lead poisoning and this is only the number who have been formally diagnosed,” Wolf said. “This is not good for the future of Pennsylvania, so today I am calling for the legislature to pass universal lead testing this fall.”
Currently, only about 30 percent of children in Pennsylvania have been tested for lead, and about 4.6 percent of those children had elevated blood lead levels.
House Bill 79, introduced by state Rep. MaryLouise Isaacson, D-Philadelphia, would would require that all Pennsylvania children are tested for lead at ages one and two. That bill was introduced in January, but hasn’t moved out of committee.
The move to tackle lead exposure in children is welcome, but advocates say more must be done to document where children are being exposed to lead.
“Blood tests are a snapshot in time” that won’t necessarily capture if the child hasn’t been exposed to lead recently, said Stephanie Wein, Clean Water Advocate for PennEnvironment, a statewide environmental lobbying group. “We need multiple avenues of vigilance.”
That includes requiring schools to test their drinking water and requiring them to share the results with the public, she said.
Under a law passed last year, Pennsylvania schools can opt out of testing their drinking water by simply announcing their decision at a public meeting.
And even if they do test, the results are sent to the Department of Education, but there’s no requirement that the school district share the results with the public. If the district finds elevated lead levels, they must notify the state and the Department of Education posts the findings online.
A listing on the Department of Education web site only shows 16 schools in the state had reported elevated lead levels in May. Those schools are in the Cocalico, Allegheny-Clarion Valley, Smethport, Bellefonte school districts, the Jefferson County Area Vocational Technical School and in facilities operated by the Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit.
Wein said that schools should have to test their water and report the findings to the public regardless of whether levels are elevated or not.
She said that she was encouraged by a comment Wolf made at his announcement yesterday indicating that his proposal is a starting point.
Federal guidelines advise parents and guardians to have their children given a finger prick test for lead exposure between age 9 and 12 months and then again at age 24 months.
If children are not given this test in that timeframe, it is recommended that schools encourage testing when children enter the classroom at age 6 or sooner. The preference, though, is for early detection so the source of the lead exposure can be eliminated before any permanent damage occurs.
