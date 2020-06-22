An unidentified man who came out of nowhere in a giant truck was the hero Sunday for Austin Ayres, when his car became submerged in water after a heavy rainstorm.
Ayres said it took only seconds for his 2014 Buick Verano sedan to be pulled into water that rose up to the driver's side window of his car, about three feet deep, in a Union Townhip business lot.
Union Township had been hit by a severe storm and downpour around 4:30 p.m., which caused flooding and downed power lines.
Ayres, owner of La Mangia restaurant and bakery, was driving into the entry drive of Tractor Supply Co. and saw water to the left of him, but to the right there wasn't much and he could see the yellow lines on the pavement, he said. As he pulled in, he hit a pothole and the water pulled his car in from the left as he proceeded through the stop sign, going about 7 to 10 miles per hour, he said.
"It was scary," he said. "The water was up to the bottom edge of the windows, and the doors wouldn't open."
One of his friends was in the passenger seat, and water surrounded the car and started entering the inside of it. It was stalled out, and he was on the phone with AAA, when the guy in the truck appeared out of nowhere.
"He asked if we could jump out and get into his truck," Ayres said, explaining that the man had a double lifted truck with giant tires. The water was up to the truck's door frames, too, he said.
"He went through the water to get us out of the car," he said.
"The guy who helped, I didn't get his name," he said, because the police and other assisting units were calling his phone and the man who delivered him to safety had to leave. He remembers that his truck had a blue out-of-state license plate.
Ayres said he learned Monday from his insurance company that his car is totaled, but he's happy he and his friend are safe.
"It was very frightening," he said. "It's not worth ever going out in the rain again."
When Sunday's storm swept through, Union Township bore the brunt of it.
There were multiple areas of power lines down on East Harbor Road, and flooding was reported on Scotland Lane at East Harbor, and on West Washington and West State streets, and in front of Aspen Dental on East State Street, Donofrio said. The wind ripped an awning off of the Red Apple convenience store, and more flooding was reported on a section in the 2900 block of West State Street near the Mahoning Township border at Tony's Lounge.
No residential property damage was reported, he said.
