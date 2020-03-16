Both Giant Eagle and Wal-Mart have announced that they are curtailing their hours as a response to increased traffic generated by coronavirus concerns.
Both chains say the shortened business hours are intended to allow their employees more time to restock shelves that are being cleared rapidly by customers.
Giant Eagle and Market District stores will operate from 7 a.m to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Walmart employees will keep their regular daytime or evening shifts, the company said.
In a message on its corporate website, Aldi said some of its stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours, but it did not provide hours for specific locations.
According to Sparkle's website, the New Castle store in Westgate Plaza remains open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m weekdays.
Similarly, the websites of Save-A-Lot's two New Castle locations indicate that the Butler Avenue store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Field Club Commons store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
