Three groups of singers will share their German heritage in song Friday night at the historic Eintracht hall on Taylor Street.
The Eintracht Männerchor, an all-male chorus, will perform its annual spring concert beginning at 7 p.m. The Eintracht Kinderchor, a choir comprised of children in German attire singing German songs, also will be featured, both under the baton of director Dan Forsberg of New Wilmington.
Special guest performers will be the Bloomfield Liedertafel, one of the oldest singing groups of German heritage that still exists in Pittsburgh, dating back to 1904.
The Eintracht event will mark the Männerchor's 129th year.
The concert is free and open to the public. A dessert reception will follow the concert.
