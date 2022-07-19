A gas line will be replaced on Route 956/Market Street in New Wilmington Borough beginning Tuesday.
A spokesman said the work will be confined to a one-block area between Vine Street and Jackson Alley.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane alternating, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in that section. The work will continue through late August by crews from Wilson Excavating, under contract with Peoples Natural Gas. Lindy Paving will do pavement restoration work after the gas line work is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.