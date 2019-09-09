A gas leak on Hamilton Street this afternoon resulted in several city streets being closed and residents evacuated from 13 homes. Three homes remained without service Monday afternoon.
New Castle fire department was called at 1:28 p.m. to block streets while Columbia Gas worked to resolve the issue.
One of the firemen on the scene told The News that the leak occurred in the 1300 block of Hamilton Street when a contractor hit a line. Gas, which could be smelled in the area, filled city sewers and houses, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.