Columbia Gas is offering a free online first responder natural gas safety training program for first responders.
The course is part of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s commitment to support local first responders and keeping communities safe, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
The interactive online course is provided through the Northeast Gas Association and was developed in partnership with emergency and training professionals to provide first responders with the information needed to safely identify and respond to incidents that involve natural gas pipelines and other natural gas facilities.
“At Columbia Gas, safety is a core component of our culture, our work, and our company,” said C.J. Anstead, Columbia Gas vice president of gas operations. “If there is a natural gas emergency, firefighters often are the first responders on the scene."
The training program gives them skills to help safely manage these situations, Anstead said.
To register for the course, participants in Pennsylvania should visit www.columbiagaspa.com/emergency-responders, click the “Register Today” link to the training page, and complete the registration form. Once a user ID and password is created, participants will be granted access to the e-learning modules and resources in a safe, virtual environment.
Columbia Gas is also offering a $1,000 grant or in-kind contribution for the fire department with the most course completions of all seven modules, between now and Dec. 14 in each of the four Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania service territories.
In case of a tie, the department with the most course completions first will receive the contribution. Additionally, Columbia Gas will select one department from across the Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania footprint by a random generator from the departments with at least one course completion to receive a $1,000 grant or in-kind contribution.
Firefighters who complete the training will be eligible for a recognition gift of nominal value, while supplies last.
More information regarding the First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program is available from public awareness program leader Kristie Kubovic, at kkubovic@nisource.com.
