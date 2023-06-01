Whether collecting forensic evidence that will bring poachers to justice, finding lost hikers or live-trapping black bears for research, state game wardens have among the most unique, diverse and exciting careers in wildlife conservation.
This summer, youths ages 12 to 15 can experience some of it for themselves.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is holding one-day junior game warden camps across the commonwealth, providing those who attend a structured, fun-filled day learning about the career of a state game warden.
Campers will spend the day with wardens, gaining insight into the job and the game commission’s mission of managing and protecting the state’s wildlife and habitats while promoting hunting and trapping. Campers will join wardens in light physical fitness, activities, confidence-building exercises and at hands-on learning stations.
Campers also will learn about wildlife forensics and methods used by wardens to catch poachers and solve wildlife-related crimes. Other activities will involve wildlife-capture techniques, woodland tracking and outdoor survival.
The camps begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Registration is limited to those who have not attended a camp held previously.
One camp is planned for each of the game commission's regions in Pennsylvania.
Locally, the nearest camp will be in Franklin, Venango County, for the commission's northwest region.
The date for the northwest camp is July 6. The event will be at the game commission's Northwest Training Center, 647 Polk Cut-Off Road, Franklin. Registration is limited to 60 participants.
Locals also may opt to attend a camp in the southwest region on July 19 at the game commission's southwest region office at 4820 Route 711, in Bolivar, Westmoreland County. Registration is limited to 40 participants.
Those wanting to register may do so online at register-ed.com/programs/pennsylvania/224-youth-camps, or they may call (717) 787-7015.
