Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect outdoor plumbing and tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. &&