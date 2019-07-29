Witches and Wizards of all ages descended upon Volant by the hundreds over the weekend.
The stores along Main Street were transformed into magic shops. Vendors sold their magic wares in booths and tents all along the sidewalk, and even the main street underwent a name change, becoming Diagonal Alley.
Nothing sinister was afoot, though. It was the third annual WANDerful Wizarding Weekend, a celebration of all things Harry Potter.
This WANDerful Wizarding World, which began in Volant three years ago, celebrates the books that became movies and are now a cornerstone of reading for multiple generations of kids and adults.
It is that multi-generational aspect that makes Volant’s Wizarding Weekend, and Harry Potter so successful. At what other event would you find children as young as toddlers, as late teens and even-middle aged adults dressed in the same styles of costumes and enjoying the same activities and sights?
Every shop, boutique, restaurant and business participated and transformed itself for the event. Harry Potter merchandise, wands, mystical jewelry, stuffed owls, broomsticks and robes of all sizes were in great supply. Variations of Butter Beer, ranging from Butter Beer iced tea, coffee and for the adults, even a sparkling alcoholic cider, were on sale. One popular favorite was the Mandrake Tea, which changes color from green to purple when mixed.
Plenty of picture-taking opportunities existed, from Azkaban Wizards Prison, to a lunch opportunity with a live Harry and Hermione, complete with floating candles and magical dishes. Max Hemmis and Lydia Ubry, students of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Academy, portrayed the boy wizard and his best friend throughout the day, posing for pictures and talking with visitors.
Emma Kersey, 4, of Hermitage, was dressed in a fancy purple witch’s gown, complete with hat and wand as she wandered the stores with her mother, Nicole. She looked wide-eyed, and thrilled at all the magic sights and items.
According to Emma, this is her second year to come to the Wizarding Weekend. She says she has been waiting a whole year just to come back.
“I love witches, and I love Harry Potter” she says, but admits her favorite character is still Hedwig the Owl.
One of the newest activities at the weekend was an appearance from the Grove City College Quidditch team, and the opportunity to throw quaffles through the hoops while learning about Quidditch teams and leagues around the region and country.
Ben Carter, 10, his 9-year-old sister Bree, and their mom made the nearly hour and one half drive from Cannonsburg to visit the celebration. Both kids are big fans of the books. Bree said she thinks Ginny Weasley is the best character, and she loves anything related to her. Ben loves some of the darker moments, particularly the search for the horcruxes and the final battles. Both were taking turns trying Quidditch at the Grove City Quidditch booth.
The wizarding game of Quidditch has become a legitimate sport across the country and around the world, according to Alyssa Holden, a Grove City accounting and financing major who acted as spokesperson for the team.
“There are adult leagues and leagues for all ages," she said. "At Grove City, the team is more than an intramural sport, but not quite a varsity level (NCAA approved) sport. We are a club sport, which means we still travel and compete with other schools on the Quidditch pitch.”
In recent years, Grove City’s team has competed with teams from Carnegie Mellon, West Virginia, Case Western Reserve, Dayton, Ohio State and Pitt, as well as teams from the East Coast.
Muggle Quidditch is a little different than the sport described in J.K.Rowling’s novels or seen on the big screen.
“We still have all the same positions — Beaters, Keepers, Chasers and a Seeker — but obviously we don’t fly on brooms, although we still carry a broomstick," Holden said. "The Beaters do not carry bats, and the Snitch is a person who must be caught by the seekers.” That part is apparently much akin to flag football.
“The sport is drawing big crowds everywhere.” Holden explained. “There is a United States Quidditch League, national playoffs, and a chance to go to qualify for the Quidditch World Cup. It really is a sport on the rise.”
It has been more than 20 years since the first Harry Potter novel came onto the scene, yet as the full streets of and the diversity in ages and visitors demonstrated, there is no sign of it losing any steam or fans.
Like "The Wizard of Oz" before it, the Boy Wizard Who Lived has become engrained in American culture and imagination. With that fact in mind, plans are already underway for next year’s WANDerful Wizarding Weekend to be even bigger and better in Volant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.