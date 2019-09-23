A solemn yet celebratory mood descended upon Cascade Park on Saturday as Lawrence County dedicated a new memorial to honor local residents who served in Vietnam.
A crowd of around 300 gathered for the unveiling of the memorial, which took almost two years to come to fruition, according to Jesse Putnam, director of Veteran Affairs of Lawrence County. The monument is a tribute to those who made it back from the conflict as well as to those who did not.
The project was especially close to Putnam's heart.
“My father was a Vietnam veteran," she said. "As a child, I didn’t understand what he went through. As I got older, I began to understand how much he was struggling. My mom said he was never the same.”
One Vietnam veteran, who asked not to be identified, told a fellow vet as he found his name among those who served on the new memorial, “No one really survived that war. None of us actually came home. We all died in one way or another over there.”
The memorial, Putnam said, was the brainchild of Vietnam veteran Tom Skowronski. “He approached me to collaborate on the memorial, and it took off from there,” she said.
The black marble slab has the names of Lawrence County residents who sacrificed their lives in Vietnam on one side, and a list of every Lawrence County resident who served during the war on the other.
At the conclusion of the unveiling and dedication ceremony, families of the fallen, veterans of the war and others approached the memorial for the first time. Many snapped pictures, some shed tears and others searched for names. It was a time of strangers sharing a common grief and a camaraderie of veterans remembering a troubled past.
One of the names among the lost was that of PFC George Threats Sr., who was killed in action July 27, 1966. His son, George Threats II, was touched by the ceremony and the memorial.
“This memorial represents sacrifice, honor and freedom," he said. "It is a real honor to see my dad’s name. He gave his life for peace of mind and for freedom. It is great that we finally honor them.
“This memorial and this ceremony are a testament of the guys who served and gave their lives over there. It is a small token of appreciation for what we all owe them. There should be a lot more of it.”
Putnam concurred.
“When the Vietnam veterans came home, they were not welcomed and not recognized," she said. "Ceremonies like this one give them the chance to finally be recognized, honored and thanked with their other veteran brothers and sisters.”
The ceremony began with the singing of the national anthem by Julianna Medure and the Pledge of Allegiance. The New Castle Honor Guard presented the colors, followed by the firing of howitzers from the National Guard Armory on nearby Frank Avenue.
Charles Garbett and state Sen. Elder Vogel were the main speakers. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and state representatives Aaron Bernstine and Chris Sainato read the names of those on the memorial. As each name was read, family members stepped forward to receive a flag to place at the memorial.
The ceremony concluded with Skowronski thanking all who came, followed by the firing of the rifles and the howitzers once more, then the playing of taps. The Rev. Frederick Gilbert offered a benediction, and as the honor guard removed the colors, two bagpipers played “Amazing Grace.”
