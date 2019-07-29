Kia Waller began her Journey to Freedom as a prisoner.
A former addict, the New Castle resident recalled being an inmate at the Lawrence County jail when Dameron Buchanan came to visit.
Herself a former addict, Dameron was part of a volunteer ministry that visited regularly providing encouragement and companionship while sharing God's message.
"From 2010 to 2013, I was in and out of jail and Dameron would come in regularly to meet with us," Kia recalled. "Now, we're going into the jail together."
The women, along with Dameron's husband, Orlando, serve as coordinators for Journey to Freedom, a three-year-old Christ-centered recovery program.
An outgrowth of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, the program has monthly meetings for those fighting any type of addiction as well as a weekly prison ministry at the Lawrence County jail.
On Saturday, former and current Journey to Freedom participants, supporters and community leaders gathered at Prevailing Word for a celebration to mark the program's third anniversary.
Along with testimony from speakers John Owens, Mildred Boyd and Roberto L., there was plenty of food and entertainment from Mark Jackson, 2-4 Him, Victorious Levites, Antonio Ford and True Worship.
The Buchanans, who are also celebrating their own anniversary of being 11 years clean this month, as well as Kia, who has been off drugs for six years, credit God and Narcotics Anonymous as well as programs they experienced while incarcerated for putting them on the path to recovery. Yet, they found they wanted more.
"I was still going to NA, but I was looking for something else," Kia explained. "NA doesn't allow participants to freely talk about God and how far God had brought me. I knew the moment (the Buchanans) approached me about (Journey to Freedom) I'd found my place where I'd fit in but be able to give back at the same time."
Noting that the Bible says that with God all things are new, Orlando added, "The addict part of our lives is over, it's gone. But, God brought us here to reach out to people."
The recovery group leaders also credit Prevailing Word pastors David and Diane Young with supporting the program.
"They were on deck with everything," Orlando said.
Journey to Freedom meetings, held on the first Friday evening of each month, feature a speaker, fellowship and refreshments. While organizers say they can expect at least two tables to be filled at each gathering, sometimes the group packs the sanctuary.
In addition, the three leaders as well as others from Prevailing Word provide a weekly ministry at the Lawrence County jail.
"The jail ministry is thriving," Orlando reported. "Sometimes you don't know when you're sharing if the message is getting through but we've seen the deadness in their eyes turn to brightness. They find hope when there wasn't hope. I used to be the hopeless. I remember not knowing that there is a way out.
"But if you allow God to work in your life, it can change. We literally had nothing and now we're homeowners with jobs," continued Orlando, a production manager at Flowline where Dameron works in the shipping department. "I stole so much time from my mom and my family and caused them so much pain. Doing God's work is a way to try to give back."
Dameron, who came to New Castle for rehab at the Highland House, added, "People who I meet now, they know the clean, responsible Dameron, not the mugshot Dameron. But, I knew the revolving door of the Allegheny County jail. I know the pain, but I was able to grow into the woman God intended. Change is hard, but it's rewarding.
"This is our way to give back," she continued. "It's a ministry for all who are struggling, not just with drugs and alcohol, but with life. Everyone's got challenges to overcome and we see this as a deliverance ministry, helping the community with all addictions."
Kia, who works at a women's sober living house in Youngstown, added, "I was that person. I know the pain, the fear. We get it. No matter what, you're still going to be loved on by us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.