GALLERY: Crisis Shelter advocate Sheila fruit retires after 35 years

For 35 years Sheila Fruit has shown others the way.
She's guided abuse victims to safer locations; helped them to file Protection From Abuse orders and navigated them through the court system, even providing tours of the Lawrence County courthouse and introductions to court personnel there to help them.
On Friday, Fruit, the director of Community and Educational Services at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, retired.
"It's bittersweet," Fruit said of her leaving. "I'm afraid that I'll wake up Monday morning and ask myself 'What have I done?'"
Fruit entered the program as a volunteer in 1984, looking for something to do. "I realized that I had a passion for helping people," she said. She was hired in 1986.
"Our first location was in a house on Wallace Avenue. We had offices, a tiny kitchen, a common room, six bedrooms and two bathrooms shared by everyone."
Now at 1218 W. State St. the shelter has capacity for 36 and is full much of the time.
"We do important work and it's important that we continue to exist," Fruit said, adding, "Society still blames the victim. We hope that this will lessen with education."
One of the most important services provided, Fruit said, is the assistance in navigating through the legal system. "Most have never been to court before. We tell them what is going to happen. But most importantly, we show them that they are not alone."
Shelter advocates stand by the victims, Fruit said. This includes sitting with them at hospitals and accompanying them when their case goes to court. They keep the victims separate so they are not intimidated by the person charged with the crime. They also sit with them in the courtroom or while they testify and also provide childcare so they can come to court.
"Often it takes considerable encouragement to get the abuse victim to proceed with the criminal proceedings," Fruit said. "Change is hard. Lives are changed."
Fruit said she was hired after the agency received it's first Services and Training to Officers and Prosecutors (STOP) grant through the Violence Against Women Act.
Since then her role expanded and she trains law enforcement, and court personnel, informs other agencies of services offered and works within the legal system. She's also on call at local hospitals and police stations ready to offer support.
The agency partners with the office of Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa who has assigned two assistant district attorneys to work with the Crisis Shelter, and the New Castle police department that assigned two officers to specialize in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.
"The victims have a voice when plea agreements are discussed. They know they'll be heard by the DA and the judge," she said, adding, "Even if they lose in court, some say they feel empowered because they were able to speak out and someone heard what they had to say."
The Lawrence County commissioners this week adopted a resolution commending Fruit for her 35 years of dedication in her career at the shelter.
"Sheila is a force of nature," Commissioner Steve Craig commented. "She's been a shelter advocate for a long time. Her footprint in this county is a lot larger than a lot of people know, because a lot of her work is behind the scenes.”
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller recognized Fruit as "the magic behind the scenes."
Debby Hennon, executive director of the Crisis Shelter, presented Fruit with a with a service pin from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
"She has made a difference in the community. We will never be able to fill her shoes," Hennon said, "She has been such a friend to the agency."
