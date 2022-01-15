Fuel believed to have come from leaking barrels found its way into a Wayne Township creek Friday.
According to Tom Decker, community relations coordinator for the state Department of Environmental Protection in Meadville, the fuel is presumed to have come from barrels at The Auto Village, located on Route 65 near the bottom of Mile Hill.
Fire departments from Wayne Township, Chewton and Wampum responded after a fuel smell was reported in the area at 11:53 a.m. Also responding were Andrew Sepos of DEP; Jeff Parish, director of Lawrence County Department of Public Safety; and Tim Haas, a Waterways Conservation Officer. Decker said several barriers were set up to slow the flow of water in the creek in order to maximize the efficiency of the absorbing tubes. Duck Run flows into the Connoquenessing Creek, which runs into the Beaver River.
