There will be fewer United Methodist churches in the New Castle area this summer.

How many fewer has yet to be announced, but representatives of four local congregations each struggling with declining enrollment and building maintenance costs voted Sunday to initiate a merger process that will take effect July 1.

“While it was not unanimous,” said the Rev. Eric Park, superintendent of the Butler District of the United Methodist Conference of Western Pennsylvania, “there was a strong sense that this represents the best hope for the way forward.”

The meeting took place at First United Methodist Church in Neshannock Township, one of the four congregations participating in the merger conversation. The others are King’s Chapel, Epworth and Croton.

Although a merger was agreed upon and ideas for its implementation were discussed, Park said, “at this point it would be premature to go into the particulars of that simply because they’re not firmly ironed out yet. There was no sense in hammering out the details if there were not going to be a merger. So now that the merger is in place, we can be free to explore those.”

A team comprised of representatives from all four churches will be assembled to finalize those plans, a process Park hopes to see completed by June in order to determine what buildings will remain in use and to allow time for decommissioning and closure services for those that will be shuttered.

Park also will have to work on making a new pastoral appointment.

Church closings and mergers aren’t new to Lawrence County. As of July 1, 2019, seven local Roman Catholic parishes merged to become one known as Holy Spirit Parish. Wesley Methodist Church in Union Township and West Pittsburg Methodist closed their doors last year as well.

But it’s not just a local issue.

“These sorts of conversations are happening in every district within United Methodism across our annual conference,” Park said. “It’s kind of a changing place of the church in our culture, but also the recognition that we have so many grand architectural structures that made sense at one point of our church’s history, but now we have more buildings than what are needed for the ministry that we are being called upon to offer.”

Such consolidation moves may be necessary, Park noted, but they are never easy.

“As you might imagine, it was a hard conversation (on Sunday),” he said. “It was an emotional conversation. This represents a letting-go for some people. So there’s grief that’s a part of this process. There is hope, there is some degree of excitement, but there is also pain.”

Decisions on the fate of church buildings will be “wholly strategic” relevant to the needs of the local Union Methodist ministry, Park said, and may not be difficult from a practicality standpoint “because there are some buildings that are in better shape than others.”

Still, while deciding to close a building is one thing, walking away from it for the final time is quite another.

“I’m proud of the congregations for supporting (the merger plan),” Park said, “because as a district superintendent there have been merger conversations in the past, and very few of them get to that point because when it comes to having to let go of sacred property, that’s a very hard decision to make.

“For these four churches to have made this decision, they taught me something about what it means to be gracious.”