Four long-time Laurel School District board members were presented with certificates from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at Wednesday night’s work session.
Jeffrey Hammerschmidt, vice president of the board, has served on the board for 24 years, and received a certificate from Jim Summerville of the PSBA along with a special presentation from the district for his service. PSBA certificates were also presented to Lance Nimmo,
Kevin Patterson and Steve Sickafuse, who each have served on the board for eight years.
“We are proud to have such dedicated community volunteers serve as the community’s elected representatives,” Superintendent Len Rich said.
PSBA is the professional association for all 4,500 school directors in the commonwealth and has provided technical assistance and training since 1895.
“These elected leaders give unselfishly of their time and energy to support and guide our public schools and the students they serve,” said Summerville, the PSBA member services manager.
