New Castle police charged four in separate drug-related incidents.
Alyssa Callahan, 18, of East Meyer Avenue, faces one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
According to a police report, on Aug. 17 police observed a vehicle committing summary traffic violations while driving on Delaware Avenue. After stopping the driver, police charged Callahan, who was the back seat passenger, with drug violations.
On Aug. 22, two New Castle officers working undercover were notified by a state parole agent that he had discovered "marijuana grow rooms" in two spare bedrooms in a house in the 800 block of Bonzo Street.
According to the report, officers entered the house and found two suspected marijuana plants growing under an infrared light in the closet of one bedroom and four suspected marijuana plants, under a florescent grow light, sitting on a dresser in a second room.
According to the report, homeowner John J. Roberts, 55 of Bonzo Street, told officers that he had an additional 19 plants in his backyard.
Roberts was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver or manufacture, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
On Aug. 26, New Castle police charged Cassandra Lynn Welsh, 29, of Adams Street with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.
According to the police report, police came to the 1300 block of Adams Street at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 23 to serve a warrant on Welsh. As officers approached the house, the report said, they saw Welsh leaving the residence wearing a backpack. Upon seeing the officers, the report said, Welsh retreated into the house, shutting the door on the officers.
Police said they forced their way into the residence and took Welsh into custody as she resisted, the report said.
According to the report, officers searched Welsh's backpack and found three small plastic bags containing suspected crack/cocaine, a silver digital scale, a red tin containing suspected crack/cocaine and a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana on the front of the backpack.
Also Aug. 23, New Castle police patrolling West Grant Street at 6:15 p.m. said they observed a red vehicle with a temporary Ohio license plate, tinted driver and passenger side windows and a cover over the plate, obstructing the view.
According to the report, officers stopped the vehicle and identified driver Tyree Robinson, 24, of Youngstown. The report also stated police smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The report said police ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle and searched it, locating a plastic bag containing three individually-packaged and sealed baggies containing a white powder and a darker color substance inside. Also found, police said, was a blue baggie containing a small amount of suspected marijuana under the driver's side floorboard near the brake pedal.
Robinson, taken into custody, said the vehicle and items discovered by police were his, according to the report. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, windshield obstruction and obscured registration display
