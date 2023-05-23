After more than a year of the position being vacant, Forward Lawrence has named a new CEO.
Benjamin "Ben" Bush has been hired to lead the partnership of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Regional Chamber Foundation.
The position has been vacant since the former CEO, Alex McCoy, vacated it in February 2022. In March, the Lawrence County Development Corporation, which is under the Forward Lawrence umbrella, parted ways with its executive director, Linda Nitch, and its solicitor, James Manolis.
The chamber board interviewed candidates for a CEO through the Sharon-based hiring company, Kismet PEO. Ten of the 20 to 30 applicants were interviewed, then narrowed down to Bush as the final selection.
According to a news release from Forward Lawrence, Bush for the past 17 years has been in a career of public service, most recently having served as a district director for Senate leadership in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. In his role, he was responsible for overseeing district operations, including constituent services, community and economic development projects and assisting municipalities and nonprofit agencies with grant application and administration issues.
Earlier in his career, Bush had served in the Army in various capacities in the intelligence field. He deployed to the central command area of operations in 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He ended his military career in 2013 as his battalion’s intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge.
Bush earned bachelor and master of arts degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in December 2014. His master's is in public affairs with a concentration in local government administration, which he received last year. While working full-time in the Senate and attending graduate school, Bush participated in a semester-long graduate internship with the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations as a graduate research analyst, conducting background research and an analysis for use in the development of Indiana County’s strategic economic development plan.
"I’ve had the pleasure of building a relationship with Ben over the last several weeks and find him to be both very thoughtful and very thorough,” said Kimberly Koller-Jones, chamber board president and executive director of the Hoyt Center for the Arts. “I think it was this preparedness that stood out above other applicants, as well as his commitment to service and producing results through action and advocacy. Within days of accepting the position, he began familiarizing himself with projects and programs and brought his family to tour our schools and neighborhoods.”
“Ben’s due diligence during the interview process proved that he was prepared to step into the CEO role and make positive changes in the county," commented Lisa Nentwick, president of the economic development board.
Bush commented that during the interview process, a recurring priority expressed by the board is the need to build good working relationships with all of the county’s stakeholders, from its businesses and educational institutions to its municipal, county and state elected leaders.
"While working for the General Assembly, I prided myself on building exceptional working relationships with community stakeholders and listening to all the voices in the room," he said. "Moving Lawrence County forward requires consensus, and consensus starts with building effective working relationships. I look forward to developing those relationships and working with all stakeholders to further increase the economic vitality of the region."
A second priority he sees is the need to focus efforts on existing business and industry.
"As 80 percent of economic growth and development comes from within a community’s existing businesses, it makes perfect sense to focus these efforts proportionally to ensure local growth is fully realized," Bush said.
Throughout the next several weeks, Bush will be introduced to community leaders through several scheduled meetings, including Forward Lawrence’s upcoming annual golf outing on June 26. An introduction and meet-and-greet will be held over dinner following the tournament at 2 p.m. at The Avalon Field Club in New Castle. Dinner-only tickets are available for purchase at www.forwardlawrence.com.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said the nine-member search committee voted unanimously to hire Bush.
"There were no other candidates who came close," she said. "He far exceeded our expectations. He checked every box of what I thought we needed for a CEO for Forward Lawrence."
