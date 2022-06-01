The case against a former Wilmington Area High School music teacher who reportedly had an inappropriate physical relationship with her female student is moving through the court system.
Olivia Lois Ortz, 26, of Hermitage, who was the school's choral teacher, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Central Court on Tuesday, and all charges against her are being held for trial or plea in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Ortz resigned her position May 9 during the investigation against her. She is that school district's second music director awaiting trial on sex-related charges.
Ortz is accused of having an inappropriate physical romantic relationship with a 17-year-old female student who reportedly spent nights at her house.
She faces two counts of intercourse/sexual contact with a school student, and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses and criminal use of a communication facility, all felony-level charges filed by the New Wilmington Borough police. She is free from jail after posting bail on a $50,000 bond.
She was represented in Central Court Tuesday by attorney Randall Thomas Hetrick of Mercer.
Ortz's husband initially alerted the school officials about her misconduct with the teen, having learned of it when he returned home from a Florida trip, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.
He reportedly found correspondence between Ortz and the teen student on an iPad. He and the school district both reported the matter to Childline, which in turn alerted the local police, according to the paperwork.
The police through their investigation found text and Spotify messages between Ortz and the girl, and more than 100 messages had been posted on the music streaming service between Ortz and the teen, the report said. Ortz and the girl had established a code word to warn each other in case something went wrong or “something bad” happened with either of them, the complaint states.
The teen later admitted to police she had been to the Ortz's home several times when the husband was not home. She admitted during overnights there April 7, 8 and 9 the two had physical romantic encounters, the report states.
The police conducted a follow-up interview with the teen and her parents, and the girl admitted the two kept on communicating with each other after search warrants had been served May 5 on Ortz’s home. The girl told police they continued to communicate because they were in love, the document states. The girl told authorities her father took her cell phone, iPad and laptop from her.
Jonny Priano, 37, the former band director and music teacher at Wilmington High, also is accused of misconduct with various students. Allegations are that he had an affinity for tickling the feet of his female students and had close, personal relationships with them.
Priano’s case is pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, and a pre-trial hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. June 29 in the courtroom of Judge John W. Hodge. Priano is facing 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of unlawful contact with minors, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. He also resigned his teaching position subsequent to charges filed against him.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
