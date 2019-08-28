New Castle City Councilman Tim Fulkerson is just about ready to let the public in on a secret he's been working on for almost a year.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Fulkerson, who is a developer, will hold an open house at The Henry at 20 S. Mercer St. to show off the small reception-meeting rooms that he's created.
"I invite everyone to come to see what we've done with the place," he said.
Fulkerson said The Henry Hotel was built in the late 1890s to early 1900s. It later was known as the Penn Hotel and later still as the Z Penn Centre when it served as headquarters for Zambelli Internationalle fireworks headquarters.
"We're going back to the original name and calling this The Henry," Fulkerson said. "We're making it an event center and inviting people to hold their anniversary, birthday and graduation parties, wedding receptions, baby and bridal showers, bereavement dinner, and even Paint & Wine parties with us."
Fulkerson said local caterers will have access to the full commercial kitchen on the premises.
Fulkerson said restoring the building has been a labor of love for him.
"This is what preservationists do," Fulkerson said.
The ground floor, he said was gutted back to the natural brick. Embossed tin ceilings and chandeliers were installed. He created a new lobby from the Mercer Street entrance and removed walls that were installed in the 1970s.
The areas displayed at the open house, he said, will be staged to suggest how it might appear at a party.
The "Fireplace Room" at the front of the building features an ornate fireplace, one of four original to the building. That room, Fulkerson said, can accommodate small parties of 25 to 60 guests. The room was fitted with new draperies and the original wooden floor was cleaned but preserved. It also features a stained glass window that Fulkerson found in Hubbard, Ohio.
"The room really has an elegant look," he said.
The banquet room, which is the former dining room once operated by George Zambelli — can accommodate 85 to 150 guests, he said. The bar, which Fulkerson said was added later, received a "new face" using wainscoting found during the renovation of the former Kirk Hutton building on East Washington Street.
The room, he said, received paint, new drapes carpeting and LED lighting, but remains essentially as it was
Fulkerson said anyone renting the Fireplace or Banquet rooms will have access to the new, outdoor bricked courtyard. He said a gate will be installed at the alley end of the courtyard for security.
His preservationist efforts, Fulkerson said, are even on display in the washrooms. He said stalls and sinks in both the men's and women's rooms are as close to original as he could make them — including the coin slots on the former pay toilets. Those devices are no longer functional, Fulkerson said, but he kept them for their historic value.
"This is my Mona Lisa, my masterpiece," Fulkerson said. "There is nothing else like this in the downtown. It will be like stepping back in time."
Fulkerson, who bought the hotel at 24-34 S. Mercer St. last fall and began renovations in December, said he has invested "about $259,000 in the building so far."
He said he has about $3 million in the downtown, and is repaying an Enterprise Zone loan which he obtained from the city.
"It all takes money, but it can be done," he said, adding, "We did it the right way with everything to meet code specifications so it will last. We didn't do any cosmetic fix. We need more honest developers doing what they promised to do."
Fulkerson said he takes pride in his accomplishments. "I ask myself why aren't others doing the same with their own buildings?"
When constructed, Fulkerson said, The Henry Hotel was "state-of-the-art. Each room had running water, a private bath and sitting room. That was unique in those days."
Fulkerson said he merged 28-30 S. Mercer St. and is leasing 8,900 square feet on the ground floor to the Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care. He is also creating professional office space on the upper floors and said he is in negotiations with a potential renter for the fourth floor, which is about half the size of the other floors. The building also has access to parking for about 200 cars and is within walking distance of the New Castle downtown parking garage.
Fulkerson adds that he has put his plans to operate a "Speakeasy-style" bar on on the premises on hold for now.
"I haven't given up on the idea, but it would just be too complicated to try to do at this time," he said.
He noted that anyone renting the facility is welcome to provide their own alcohol, "as long as they have the required security."
