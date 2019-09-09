Two incidents of gunfire over the weekend — one outside of a city bar and the other in which shots were fired into a New Castle home — have police suspecting they are related.
The second incident, at 4:20 a.m. Monday, involved nine or more shots being fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Finch Street. A 3-month-old baby was sleeping within feet of where gunfire hit objects inside the house, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.
An earlier incident of gunfire took place during a fight in the parking lot of the Double D tavern on East Washington Street, around 7 p.m. Sunday, police reported.
Salem said he believes the two incidents are related, and that one of the men involved in the fight outside the tavern had formerly lived at the house that received the gunfire. At least nine bullets penetrated the house, where a couple lives with a baby, he said, adding that they were innocent bystanders.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
