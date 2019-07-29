A former Lawrence County Treatment Court program supervisor is in the county jail for alleged misconduct during her involvement with running the county drug court operations.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has filed charges against Jennifer Lynn Leasha, 39, of 125 Hillcrest Acres, for allegedly sexually soliciting drug court offenders, and for allegedly trying to get one of them to commit a burglary and kill her estranged husband.
Her alleged misconducts date back as far as 2014 while she was a treatment counselor in the program, through the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol agency. She no longer is employed by the drug and alcohol agency, nor is she affiliated any longer with the treatment court.
A criminal complaint filed against Leasha alleges that she used her official position as a drug court supervisor and drug and alcohol position to infringe upon the personal rights of at least two paroled clients by engaging in illicit sexual relationships. Her coercion and manipulation escalated in her attempt to solicit one of those clients to commit burglary as a result of her reported tumultuous divorce proceedings, the report states.
The complaint continues that Leasha engaged in a continuing effort to hide her relations with the clients, and on two occasions she harbored each of them from law enforcement, knowing there were warrants for their arrests. The paperwork alleges that Leasha not only hid their whereabouts, but she also paid for their hotel rooms to help them evade arrest.
The complaint additionally alleges that she abused her power and authority by threatening one of them with incarceration if he did not do as she commanded, sexually and personally.
One of the drug court participants reported to a detective in the district attorney's office that Leasha had solicited him to burglarize a family member's house to steal money from there. The investigator said in the complaint that he had received documentation and a written statement regarding the alleged offense.
Leasha's estranged husband in March went to the district attorney's office and reported a solicitation of attempted homicide, alleging that Leasha had directed one of the offenders to murder him so she could collect on a $500,000 life insurance policy, the report states. The paperwork came from the offender's parents and indicates that Leasha wanted him to commit the crime so the two of them could have "a fresh start," according to the court papers.
Her husband said his parents had received letters directly from the drug court offender, detailing Leasha's solicitation requests, the complaint states.
The offender wrote in one letter that she tried to solicit him to break into her in-laws' home to obtain money.
The offender/drug court participant told the investigators that he first met Leasha in June 2014 when she performed a drug and alcohol assessment on him while he was hospitalized. After that he would meet with her on occasion as she was the "intake coordinator" for the county's drug program, the complaint states.
He reported to the authorities that he became intimate with Leasha in August, 2014. When he was wanted on an arrest warrant for a burglary, Leasha harbored him at a local motel for about a day before he turned himself in, according to the court papers.
After his incarceration, he was enrolled in drug court, and spent six months in various rehabilitation facilities, he reported to the detectives. He told them he realized in February 2015 that Leasha was heavily involved in the drug court operations. He also told them that when he relapsed that May, he told his therapist about his sexual encounters with Leasha, saying he felt uncomfortable with her involvement in his rehabilitation, the paperwork states.
Leasha was charged Friday with one count of criminal solicitation for burglary, and two counts each of institutional sexual assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and official oppression for arrest. She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
