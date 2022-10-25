A seasoned forensic pathologist testified Tuesday that Nichole Pumphrey had been shot twice in the face when she died on Oct. 15, 2018, in her living room.
Dr. Todd Luckasevic, who conducted the autopsies on Pumphrey, 31, her friend Lawrence Cannon, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah Emery, took the witness stand in the final day of testimony for the trial of Steven Procopio, 22, who is one of two men accused in their deaths. Luckasevic told the court that he typically conducts 700 to 800 autopsies a year to determine a person’s cause of death. Of those, 10 percent are related to acts of violence, and of those, at least 80 percent are gunshot injuries.
Procopio is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the case. He is a suspect in the killing of the child and her mother the night of Oct. 15, 2018, in their West Side home at 319 E. North St. Family members found all three victims dead in the house the next morning. Procopio’s reported accomplice, Anthony “Mook” Cooper, 31, of Detroit, pleaded guilty in the shooting deaths of Pumphrey and Cannon and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state penitentiary. Cooper reportedly fired shots at both adult victims who were found deceased, sitting on Pumphrey’s living room sofa.
Procopio is accused of firing the shot that killed the child, and of reportedly firing a shot at her mother.
Luckasevic’s telling testimony was that Pumphrey had been shot from the left side on her cheek, and from the right side into her occipital lobe or eyeball, which was the fatal shot. He said she had been shot twice while she still had blood pressure and a pulse, meaning she was alive when the second shot was fired. He said that Cannon had been shot once in the head, and the bullet entered left to right, front to back and downward.
He said that both he and Pumphrey’s wounds had “stippling,” and that Pumphrey’s skin also had soot, indicating she had been shot at close range. He said he recovered a metal jacket from a bullet in her head, but the lead had exited.
He described “stippling,” or unburned powder and debris from a gun that causes abrasions on the target. He said that stippling can occur from 1 1/2 inches to 42 inches away, depending upon the type of weapon and ammunition used.
He said that Emery had an intermediate range gunshot wound, from a bullet that entered the midline lower lip area. Her skin also had stippling but no soot, which means she had been shot from 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 feet away.
He said that Cannon had been shot from closest range, then Pumphrey, then Emery, who was furthest away from her shooter.
He said the trajectory of the bullet that hit her went from left to right, front to back and upward. The gun was fired from her left, below her, he said.
Procopio is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with Emery’s and Pumphrey’s deaths. The jury will hear closing arguments in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday before deliberating.
