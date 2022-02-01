Births
To David Summerville and Catherine Airgood of Pulaski, a daughter on Jan. 27, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To William and Grace Adams of Ellwood City, a daughter on Jan. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Roy Maurice Robinson, 55, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Rochelle Marie Smolnik, 37, of New Castle, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to keep right and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
•Evonna Sayvon Hawkins, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Malcolm Kahil Gabron Jones, 29, of Hermitage, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
•Jason Alan Burkett, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged::
•Nicholas James Kinnear, 35, of Ellwood City, two counts of simple assault and one count of harassment.
•Jacob Allen Clemmer, 28, of New Galilee, harassment.
•Ridge B. Cox, 27, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•David Craig Lysiak, 36, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Robert Louis Nocera, 42, of Ellwood City, charged by Shenango Township police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 47, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.
