Births
To Marco and Angela Bulisco of New Castle, a daughter on Nov. 19, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Marty Panella and Jennifer Kielar of New Castle, a son on Nov. 18, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Zachary Stoner and Tabitha Caravella of New Castle, a son on Nov. 21, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Vehicle fire. Police were called to a fire involving a 2002 Audi A4 around 6 a.m. Nov. 11 on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough. The driver was found to have been in possession of drugs, and charges are pending, police said.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Trenton Carpec, 25, of New Castle, rape forcible compulsion, incest, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Bradley C. Hatton, 25, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
The Pennsylvania Office of State Attorney General charged the following:
•Dianna R. Williams, 29, of New Castle, fraud in obtaining food stamps/assistance.
•Stacy Christopher, of New Castle, fraud in obtaining food stamps/assistance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeremy Allen Kinney, 41, of New Galilee, charged by Ellwood City police with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and theft of property lost by mistake.
•Universal Refractories Inc., of Wampum, charged by state police with control of alarm devices and automatic dialing devices/false alarms.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•David John Lengyal Jr., 42, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving without a license, disregarding traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Eugene Ralph Sankey, 59, of Hillsville, harassment.
•Dalton Patrick Robinson, 25, of Erie, harassment,
•Tamra Lynne Gorski, 22, of New Castle, harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Thomas Perrine, of New Castle, storage and screening.
•Anthony Lombardo, of New Castle, storage and screening.
•John Voss, of New Castle, storage and screening.
•Betty Jo Pander, of New Castle, storage and screening.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Mark Harris Jr., 31, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and false imprisonment.
State police charged the following:
•Jennifer L. Brown, 41, of Wampum, driving under the influence, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and improper tires.
•Nicole Lynn Miller, 29, of Volant, vaccination against rabies required and confinement of dogs/collar and chain.
