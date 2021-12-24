Births
To Cody Hall and Danielle Heinlen of Sharon, a daughter on Dec. 20, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Ashley Patrick of New Castle, a son on Dec. 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 24, 2021 @ 7:40 am
Births
To Cody Hall and Danielle Heinlen of Sharon, a daughter on Dec. 20, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Story continues below video
To Ashley Patrick of New Castle, a son on Dec. 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Nov. 30 newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.