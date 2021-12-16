Police
STATE
•Hit and run. An unknown driver traveling east on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township was struck an eastbound Isuzu from behind that was driven by Quintin B. Smith, 28, of Sharon around 9:10 p.m. Friday. The unknown driver then fled the scene. Police said Smith suffered a suspected minor injury but refused treatment.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a home on West State Street in Mahoning Township Tuesday or Wednesday and stole a leather backpack and $70,000 in cash.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Louis M. Thomas, 55, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with four counts each of storage areas and exterior rubbish, three counts of exterior property areas/motor vehicles and one count of motor vehicles.
New Castle police charged:
•Darryl Lamount Jones Jr., 34, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•William Matthew Klein, 53, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Sheila Renee James, 64, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
The New Castle Area School District charged the following:
•Jessica Strayer, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
•Stacy DeThomas, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
•Brittany Flicker, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
•Melissa Lee Antonetty, 39, of New Castle, two counts of violation of compulsor attendance-child under 15.
JERRY G, CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Joshua Shane Clemmer, 23, of Pittsburgh, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, accident damage to un- attended vehicle or property, reckless driving and careless driving.
•Joseph Dale Polansky Jr., 37, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and driving with license suspended.
•Jason Mulig, 46, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
State police charged:
•Lauren Leigh Grinnen, 36, of Ellwood City, harboring dangerous dog.
•Sharon Marie Norris, 42, of Wampum, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•James R. Trott, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with regulations.
•Chester Leroy Smiley IV, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane and one count each of not using low beams and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Ivan B. Crespo, 43, of New Castle, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of turning movements and required signals, illegal parking in intersection, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Logan Dittmer, 18, of Pulaski, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, having an improper muffler, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Carissa Marie Godart, 36, of West Middlesex, retail theft.
•Arthur Leon Page, 68, of New Castle, retail theft.
State police charged:
•James Kenneth Miller, 46, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Kendra Irene Sager, 30, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to a law officer.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged:
•Robert D. Thompson, 62, of Volant, loaded firearms in vehicles.
•Enos D. Miller, 46, of New Wilmington, shooting on or across highways and regulations.
Marriage licenses
Suzanne Elizabeth Benton, 27, and Jonathon Michael Proch, 35
Monique Diane Boyd, 44, and William Elmer Schultz, 38
Emma E. Byler, 20, and Joseph A. Wengerd, 23
Lisa Ann Costa, 59, and Floyd Thomas Malizia, 58
Angela Theresa Federer, 38, and Rodney Lee Melcazk, 52
Shay Anna Hasson, 28, and Nicklas Christian Micco, 25
Lois Katherine Henneman, 79, and Thomas Allen Murray, 82
Charlene Adair Howard, 47, and Michael Stephen Miller, 48
Tyler Kegelmyer, 28, and Lauren Makosky, 27
Daniel Anthony Maticic, 35, and Carrie Ann Medarac, 31
Ashleigh Marie Neely, 33, and Wiliam Eugene Peluso, 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.