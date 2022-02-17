Police
STATE
•Accident. Lisa M.Cossentino, 29, of Bessemer, was driving south on South Main Street in North Beaver Township around 1:15 a.m. Feb. 2, and as she tried to stop at a stop sign, her car slid off the road, hit a culvert and entered a farm field on Columbiana Road. Her vehicle was towed. Police said she suffered a minor injury but did not receive medical treatment. She is to be cited for driving too fast for conditions, lane and stop sign violations and careless driving.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Andre Leon Hall II, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Valerie Salvatore, 41, of New Castle, accessory structures, protective treatment-exterior, gutters and downspouts, window, skylight and door frames and stairs and walking surfaces.
•Richard Brown, 23, of New Castle, accessory structures, protective treatment-exterior, gutters and downspouts, window, skylight and door frames and stairs and walking surfaces.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nikki Lynn Klingensmith, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with un- authorized use of a motor/other vehicles, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Brittany Amber Delay, 33, of New Brighton, disorderly conduct.
•Kelly Lee Gensley, 54, of Conway, disorderly conduct, driving without a license, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to stop at stop sign.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Amanda Marie Dusheck, 29, of Portersville, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Kvon Huddleston, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without valid inspection, and prohibition on expenditures for emission inspection.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Scott Allen Walter, 27, of Timblin, charged by state police with theft by deception.
•Terrence Andrew Vrabel, 44, of Grove City, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a law officer, driving with license suspended, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, escape and aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals.
•Madison E. Byler, 26, of New Wilmington, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
