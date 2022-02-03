Police
STATE
•Accident. Brandon M. Guntrum, 28, of New Castle, escaped injury Monday when his car swerved to miss a deer around 4:41 a.m. on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township. Guntrum’s vehicle instead struck an embankment, then flipped onto its roof, police reported. His car was towed. The Slippery Rock Townsip Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District Judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Mikal Marquise Petronelis, 29, of New Castle, make repairs to/selling offensive weapons, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and signaling improperly.
•Christopher J. Townsend, 28, of Pittsburgh, disorderly conduct, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use safety belt.
•Joseph Mauro Vitullo, 39, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, safety restraints-child under two years, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to keep right and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
