Police
STATE
•Phone scam. A Hillsville woman reported to police that she authorized remote access to her phone via an app to false customer support personnel, who gained access to her financial records and made several money withdrawals totaling $182. Police advise people to use sound judgment in divulging any personal or financial information, keep accounts secure and use two-factor authentication to protect accounts, where available.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Grim III, 35, of New Castle, two counts of robbery and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property.
•Larry C. Hollerman, 49, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Roy S. Mazzarini, 61, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Daniel Burnice Perry, 60, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•George Feezle III, 46, of Wampum, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rolando J. Lopez, 40, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault and harassment.
•Alexis S. Tebeleff, 25, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Daniel Keith DeJohn Sr., 67, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of disorderly house.
State police charged the following:
•Lasonia Marcell Norris, 20, of New Castle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit and disorderly conduct.
Kayla Ann Williams, 26, of Greenville, disorderly conduct.
