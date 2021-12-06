Births
To Adam Charles and Jessica Lynn (Davis) Johnston of Pulaski, a daughter on Dec. 3, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
- Accident. John S. Rodgers, 43, of New Castle , was driving on Wampum Road in North Beaver Township around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when his SUV struck a deer. No injuries were reported. His car was towed.
- Accident. Crystle A. Blake, 31, of New Castle proceeded through a stop sign on Johnston Road at Route 158 in Wilmington Township around 1:20 p.m. F
Friday when a northbound GMC Yukon struck her Honda Civic, police said. A passenger in Blake's car had suspected minor injury, and no other injuries were reported. Police said Blake is to be cited for a stop and yield sign violation.
