•Accident. Drake A. Tomak, 18, of Ellwood City, was driving east on Route 488 in Perry Township around 11:15 p.m. Friday when his Dodge Avenger went off the road and hit a fence. He was not injured. His vehicle was towed. Police said he is to be cited.
•Accident. A Jeep Wrangler driven by Joessa E. Ferrucci, 26, of Wampum, was eastbound Mount Jackson Road near Nora Drive when it went off the road and hit a tree and a utility pole. Ferrucci had a suspected minor injury but refused ambulance transport. Her vehicle was towed. Police said charges are pending.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Craig Antonio Morrow, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Vincent Michael Greco, 29, of Edinburg, charged by state police with two counts of harassment.
