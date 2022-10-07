Police
STATE
•Accident. Miles R. Garber, 23, of Pittsburgh, was driving east in the westbound lane of Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his Hyundai Accent and it struck an embankment. Police said Garber is to be charged with driving under the influence. No injuries were reported.
•Accident. A Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Kyleigh N. Black, 31, of Ellwood City was northbound on River Road in Wayne Township around 6 a.m. Sunday when it hit a boulder that was on the road. Black's car then went off the road, police said. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Mark Anthony Magusiak Jr., 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael Albert Platt, 40, of New Castle, burglary and criminal trespass.
•Dajamal Drayton, 24, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Jared G. Farah, 26, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving at an unsafe speed, reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Charles Thomas Cialella, 31, of New Wilmington, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kevin Gardner, 22, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
•Darlene A. Ruczinski, 61, of New Castle, access device fraud.
•Bethanne Culley, 48, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Nikko Bongivengo, 22, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Jessica Borgia, of New Castle, simple assault and two counts of harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Anthony D Spragling Jr., 20, of Hubbard, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with six counts of failure to stop at stop sign and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, firearms not to be carried without a license, unlawful body armor, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Lynn Glidden, of New Castle, charged by the Union Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Robert Nestasie, of Edinburg, weeds.
•Hayleigh Evans, 28, of Bessemer, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Joshua Dorozario, of Bessemer, weeds.
•James Landsberger, of East Palestine, Ohio, weeds.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•David R. McLaren Jr., 44, of New Castle, theft by deception.
•Matthew Shane Webb, 27, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
