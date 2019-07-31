Thousands of Lawrence County residents could find themselves struggling to feed their families if a Trump administration proposal to rein in food stamp eligibility goes into effect.
Food stamp benefits — provided by the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP — are based on family income. Federal guidelines prohibit people who make more than 130 percent of the federal poverty level — about $32,000 annually for a family of four — from qualifying for food stamps.
However, Pennsylvania is one of 39 states that follow a decade-old federal policy enabling them to broaden the pool of food stamp recipients. These states automatically qualify low-income workers and their families for food stamps if they receive a federally funded welfare benefit.
The Trump administration is looking to close that loophole, a move the Department of Agriculture says would result in an annual budgetary savings of $2.5 billion and restrict less needy individuals from qualifying for benefits. The proposal also could end food stamp eligibility for households having savings and other assets.
The initiative would remove an estimated 3.1 million people from the food stamp rolls, including 200,000 Pennsylvanians, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
SNAP PROFILE
In Lawrence County, 15,486 residents received $1,823,464 in SNAP benefits in December, according to state and federal figures cited by The Coalition Against Hunger. Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, statisticatlas.com reports, Lawrence has the fourth-highest percentage of households receiving food stamps at 18.5 percent, behind only Philadelphia (25.3 percent), Fayette (20.2 percent) and Mifflin (18.6 percent) counties.
Currently, a family of four can receive food stamps with a monthly gross income of as much as $2,270.
New income limits have yet to be set, as the proposal came with a 60-day public comment period that ends Sept. 23. But a lack of boundaries hasn’t prevented a groundswell of concern.
“We haven’t really discussed it here yet, but we have heard the announcement and I’m personally worried about it because a lot of our clients who come in and seek out food stamps genuinely need it,” said Ali Procner, outreach specialist with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. LCCAP takes SNAP applications and provides them to the Lawrence County Assistance Office, which administers the program locally. “With the proposal, I believe they’re going to start looking at assets so they’re going to start looking and an individual can’t have over, I think it’s $2,250 worth of assets — which is something we don’t even consider right now.
“That’s mostly going to affect our elderly population, because a lot of them set aside money in case something should happen. And I believe they would rather go hungry than dip into that pot of money. I’m afraid that they’ll be missing meals and nutrition if they don’t want to take away from that fund.”
The Hunger Coalition reports that 66 percent of Lawrence County residents receiving SNAP benefits are children, seniors and persons with disabilities. The average monthly benefit per person is $117.75.
“I also worry about the low-income families,” Procner said. “I think it’s really going to hurt them because right now, even a single person can make a little over $19,000 and be eligible. I think they’re thinking about lowering that by about $3,000 and that’s a very significant hit.
“It worries me because all you can use food stamps for is to buy food. So it literally equates to taking food away from someone, and that’s scary, especially here in Lawrence County, where we have a summer food program for children under 18 and that’s so heavily used and needed. I think we serve a couple thousand meals a year.”
SECONDARY IMPACT
A cutback in food stamp eligibility could have even further impact beyond individual families.
The Hunger Coalition reports that every $1 of SNAP benefits has an estimated economic impact of $1.70. In Lawrence County last year, the coalition said, that amounted to $37.5 million in economic activity generated by SNAP benefits.
"That's going to be a lot of consumables, a lot of food products," explained Linda Nitch, director of Lawrence County Economic Development. "They may be purchased at our grocery stores — Wal-Mart, Aldi, Sparkle, Save-A-Lot — as well as our convenience stores, the numerous Dollar Generals that we have.
"The $1.70 — I feel like that's a little high as far as a multiplier effect, but all in all, it will have an effect all of those entities where people would be shopping for food."
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a U.S. think tank that analyzes the impact of federal and state government budget policies, calls SNAP benefits “one of the most effective forms of economic stimulus during a downturn.” While more than 80 percent of SNAP benefits are used at larger stores, the center said, about 80 percent of SNAP-authorized retailers are smaller, locally owned stores such as private groceries, convenience stores, dairies, butchers, bakeries and farm stands.
SNAP also increases recipients’ overall purchasing power, the center notes. By providing more resources for food, SNAP helps free up cash for poor households to buy other essential items, like diapers and medication. As a result, retail sales increase, benefiting stores that sell both food and nonfood items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.