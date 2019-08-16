WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A New York couple's luxurious Florida vacation home has been taken over by dozens of black vultures that are vomiting and defecating everywhere.
The Palm Beach Post reports the Casimano family can't even visit the $702,000 home they purchased earlier this year in the Ibis Golf and Country Club.
Siobhan Casimano describes the smell as "like a thousand rotting corpses," and says vultures have destroyed their screened enclosures, overtaken the pool and dented their cars with their beaks.
Neighbor Cheryl Katz has also complained about the issue. She says another neighbor excessively feeds vultures, causing them to keep returning.
Neighborhood president Gordon Holness says the association is somewhat limited in what they can do because the vultures are migratory birds protected by federal law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.