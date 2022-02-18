The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and local municipalities closed several roads in the county Thursday night and Friday because of flooding.
Melting snow and torrential rains overnight Thursday to Friday caused flooding on local roads, and the Mahoning and Shenango rivers, the Neshannock Creek and other local streams have brimming banks that also are creating potentially dangerous flooding situations.
Drivers are encouraged to heed closure signs and check before traveling to learn whether the roads have been reopened or are detoured. They are warned not to drive into areas where signs are posted, because of high water and inherent danger.
Drivers can check conditions on state roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
These closures, some of which may have since been reopened, were reported Friday morning:
- Covert Road and Covert's Crossing in Mahoning and Union townships
- Lafayette Street in Mahoningtown, New Castle
- Houston Road in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road
- Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection in Little Beaver Township
- Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection in North Beaver Township
- Mount Herman Church Road, between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township
- King's Chapel Road near the Shenango River in Neshannock Township
- Fording/Sunrise Road along the Neshannock Creek in Hickory Township
- Lakewood-Neshannock Falls Road between Maitland and Briar Hill roads in Hickory Township
- Spring Valley Road in Hickory Township.
