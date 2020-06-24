Fizzled out: Canceled events means fewer fireworks shows in county

Retail suppliers seeing boom in fireworks sales While public showings will be limited this summer, retail suppliers are seeing sales sparkle.

New Castle is nicknamed the Fireworks Capital of America, but this summer it might be on name alone.

That's because the COVID-19 pandemic largely is grounding the summer fireworks shows. Westminster College, in late April, was one of the first organizers to cancel its fireworks, which are shot off near Brittain Lake annually on July 3 for its Independence Day celebration. The latest casualty is downtown New Castle's Freedom Fair Fireworks Festival, which was run by Disability Options Network Services the last two years after there was no festival in 2017. The festival is canceled and there will be no fireworks.

The decision, according to DON Services president and CEO Chris Lloyd, is because of safety and the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the festival pay for the fireworks. Other festivals like Western PA Balloon Quest, the Enon Valley Community Day, Holy Spirit Parish Festival, Moraine State Park Regatta and the Lawrence County Fair, all usual places in the county with fireworks, are canceled.

There are at least two shows that will go on as planned in the county over the Independence Day weekend.

First, on Friday, July 3, Ellwood City's fireworks show will go on even though the adjoining Arts, Crafts, Food and Entertainment Festival was canceled back in April. It will be the 40th fireworks show, but instead of being shot from Ewing Park, the Zambelli fireworks will originate from Stiefel Park. The fireworks, set to start at 9:30 p.m., are made to go higher and with the elevation of the park, meaning more people should be able to see them, Eric Rayner said.

"I'm hoping most people can see them from their house so people aren't crowding in other locations," Rayner said.

Rayner works with the fireworks and joined the festival committee last year. When the fireworks were in danger of not happening last year, Rayner led an effort to raise $11,000 for a show. Some money left over from last summer as well as several fundraisers are paying for this year's show.

"I thought from the beginning we would have the fireworks in a safe and healthy way," Rayner said. "It just took some outside-the-box thinking to make sure it happened."

Rayner said borough councilman Caleb Cragle, borough manager David Allen, Mayor Tony Court and state Rep. Aaron Bernstine were instrumental in helping make sure there will be a show.

Rayner is asking that for safety, people do not gather on private property or park along the highways. When the show is finished, he asked people do not linger and go home. The festival committee, which is separate from the fireworks committee, agreed to pay for borough police coverage during the fireworks show.

On July 4 evening, the annual fireworks show at Neshannock Township's Pearson Park is scheduled to go off without a hitch. The park made its announcement the fireworks were to be shot off as planned when it released its Sunday summer concert series.

On the Fourth of July, the Red Coat Brass Band is slated to play in the park's pavilion from 2 to 5 p.m., while DJ Spidey takes over from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand at the Hutchison Center parking lot beginning at 2 p.m. and social distancing as well as other guidelines will be in effect.