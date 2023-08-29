The Lawrence County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association awarded $500 scholarships to five local freshmen.
Terri and Robert Price donated the scholarship money from the Victoria N. Price Scholarship Fund at Penn State in memory of their daughter, Victoria.
To date, more than $40,000 was donated to county students who attend Penn State.
Presented on Aug. 1 during a picnic at Pearson Park for Penn State freshman and their families, scholarship recipients included:
• Brady Cooper, the son of Brian and Bobbi Lynn Cooper, who graduated from Laurel High School. Captain of the football team, Brady was president of Future Business Leaders of America’s Laurel Chapter, treasurer for the Varsity L Club, member of student council and National Honor Society, and volunteered at Thanksgiving food drives and for Project Hope. Brady attends Center Presbyterian Church, where he helps with mowing and volunteers at vacation Bible school and strawberry socials. He plans to study business.
•Janie Natale, the daughter of Paula and Jim Natale, is a graduate of Shenango High School. Janie will study biomedical engineering. She played on the Lady Wildcats’ basketball team and belonged to the Spanish Club. Jamie volunteered for the I Can Bike Camp, helping children with disabilities learn how to ride a bike.
•Reese Bintrim, the daughter of Jim and Kelly Bintrim, graduated from Laurel and will study pre-med with a focus on dermatology. Reese played on the varsity volleyball and basketball teams, belonged to the Varsity L and SADD clubs and National Honor Society, and chaired the Annual Spring Blood Drive. She has helped with the Annual Carnation Sale and Spartan Park Cleanup in addition to volunteering in Laurel’s Life Skills Classroom. Reese will be the 10th member of her family to attend Penn State.
•Hailey Gonzales, daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales, who graduated from New Castle High School. Hailey belonged to National Honor Society, Student Council and Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science. She participated in Academic Games and the school newspaper and helped place flags on veterans’ graves, with food, blanket and clothing drives and Earth Day cleanups. She will study psychology.
•Suchi Patel, the daughter of Parul and Dharmesh Patel, graduated from Shenango. Suchi will study accounting. She was a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, SADD and yearbook committee. Suchi also participated in food distributions at Holy Spirit Church, the NOW project and Easter Egg Hunt, Fall Fest and Santa’s Workshop at Shenango Park.
Additional picnic guests included Charlene Gaus, regional director of volunteer engagement at Penn State Alumni Association; Frank Gargiulo, director of campus development at Penn State Shenango; and Conor Kelley, a senior Lion Ambassador at University Park Campus.
