Jay and Beth Anderson's' family has literally doubled in size.
Within five weeks, the Scott Township couple had five grandchildren born, including triplets.
“It's been a busy five weeks,” said Jay, co-owner of Anderson Bros Tool Co. in New Castle. “We're taking one day to the next.”
“Actually it hasn't sunk in yet,” added Beth, a court reporter at the Lawrence County Courthouse. “I think when I see them all together, it will be kind of real.”
High school sweethearts who graduated from Laurel in 1980, the Andersons, both 61, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday. The couple had three children, including twins.
Their daughter Kierston Blenheim, 32, gave birth to triplet girls on April 1. Myles, Piper and Eloise “Elle” arrived more than two months early. Kierston and her husband, Alex, live in the Philadelphia suburb of Havertown.
Kierston's twin, Kaitlyn Sorensen, and her husband, Phil, of Erie had a daughter on April 25. Murphy joins a brother, Easton, who turned 3 on March 9.
Finally, the Anderson's son, Tyler, and his longtime girlfriend Nicole Kummer had their son, Wyatt, on May 5. The couple lives in Volant.
The Andersons learned about the triplets at Thanksgiving. Kierston and Alex wanted to deliver the news in person.
“She showed us the sonogram,” Beth said.
The third time Kierston went into pre-term labor, she was admitted to the hospital. Due on June 6, the triplets at birth weighed 3 pounds 4 ounces, 2 pounds 15 ounces and 2 pounds 13 ounces. As of Wednesday, they remained in a neonatal intensive care unit.
“We saw them the day they were born,” Beth said. “It was a little scary. They were so tiny. They were able to give them steroid shots to develop their lungs.”
Kierston on Wednesday said they are doing well and she hopes they can go home within a few weeks.
"They're really doing remarkable for being born at 30 weeks," she said. "There are certain milestones and they have been hitting them. For triplets, they are really rock stars."
The Andersons look forward to spending time with all of their grandchildren.
“We went from one to six,” Beth said. “He (Easton) was our first and we've really enjoyed him.”
She joked that she may have to rent a hall for her five new grandchildren's first birthdays.
