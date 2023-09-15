Two people were treated for unrelated medical conditions at the scene of a fire that broke out in a Sciota Street apartment late Thursday afternoon.
New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the fire heavily damaged the kitchen, creating smoke throughout two floors and extending through an upstairs wall space of the two-story townhouse, leaving it uninhabitable with an estimated $40,000 damage.
The fire department was called to 1109 Sciota St. around 4:40 p.m. with a report that someone had a medical emergency in the front yard. The firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and a woman lying in the yard with emergency crews tending to her, he said.
The apartment had been evacuated and the firefighters entered and extinguished the blaze. Witnesses told police that two people, whom firefighters learned had altered mental status, were visiting the family, who were heating up food on the stove and had turned on the wrong burner. Some nearby boxes ignited and set the cabinets on fire, Kobbe said. After the occupants unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the fire, then they called 911.
One of the two people with reported medical issues was unresponsive and was revived and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The second was treated on the scene and refused further treatment, Kobbe said.
Kobbe said the apartment tenant was Terreca Wright, who lives there with three minor children. The property is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority. The family did not accept Red Cross help and found other accommodations, Kobbe said.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is being considered as accidental, Kobbe said.
