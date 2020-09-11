Ray Street fire

Flames engulf a Ray Street house Friday morning.

 Gary Church | NEWS

Flames destroyed a vacant Ray Street house early Friday.

New Castle firefighters were called at 4:40 a.m. to 123 N. Ray St. According to reports from the scene, the first hydrant they tried did not work, and firefighters had to locate and connect to a second hydrant.

The house is a total loss.

