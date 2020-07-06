A fire destroyed a vacant West Side home Sunday night.
Firefighters were called at 10 p.m. to the house at the corner of Bell Avenue and Connector Street. The structure was fully involved upon their arrival.
The cause was not immediately known, and no injuries were reported.
Also responding were New Castle police, McGonigle Ambulance and Penn Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.