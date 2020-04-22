Flames destroyed a Pulaski Township mobile home Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called at 8:30 a.m. to 378 Heritage Circle, where the resident was able to escape safely. No other structures were damaged.
Pulaski Township fire chief Guy Morse said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Assisting Pulaski firefighters were counterparts from Mahoning and Neshannock township and New Wilmington, as well as Pulaski Township police and Noga Ambulance.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.