Neshannock Township firefighters, with the help of mutual aid, responded to a blaze Tuesday that leveled a residential garage on the North Hill.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in a garage that was not attached to the house at 1 Euclid Ave.
A neighbor called 9-1-1, and there were reports of explosions coming from inside.
No one was at home when the fire started. The house and garage are owned by Mike Wells, a former pastor at First Baptist Church.
His daughters who were at the scene relayed that he had built that garage himself and was proud of his accomplishment.
The volunteer fire departments of Hickory, Mahoning, and New Wilmington assisted Neshannock with putting out the blaze.
Noga Ambulance and Neshannock and New Castle police also responded.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the state police fire marshal is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.