Three Amish children escaped injury Friday morning when fire broke out in their house on Garrett Road in Wilmington Township, Mercer County.
The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department responded to find heavy smoke coming from the house, shortly after 8 a.m. The firefighters conducted a thorough search and learned the children, who had been inside, got out safely and went to a neighbor's to have them call 911, reported Brian Swisher, a fireman who drives one of the trucks.
He said the boy, who is about 8 or 9 years old, went downstairs after he smelled smoke, and he saw flames and got his two younger sisters out of the house. Their parents were not at home and the children were being watched by a babysitter who also was unharmed, Swisher said.
The Volant Volunteer Fire Company was second at the scene and other mutual aid was provided by the volunteer fire departments of Neshannock Township, and Springfield Township, Shenango Township, Mercer County and East End Mercer. Swisher said the entire two-story house was scorched inside and was not habitable. He said the house did not have smoke alarms.
Attempts to contact Cory Eckles, New Wilmington Borough fire chief, were unsuccessful in the late morning, and further details were unavailable because firefighters were still at the scene.
