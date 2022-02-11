Six Lawrence County fire departments will receive state grants from the office of the State Fire Commissioner.
The funds come from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, according to a news release issued Thursday by State Rep. Chris Sainato, the Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. The money will help the local fire departments with training, equipment and other critical resources.
The largest amount, of $30,000, is going to the Shenango Area Fire District. Five other departments each will receive $15,000. They are the volunteer departments of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver and Union townships.
“These grants will supply some needed resources for our local fire companies that have been operating under tight budgets and severe staff shortages,” Sainato said. “The funding won’t solve the long-term recruitment and retention problems plaguing fire and EMS companies throughout the state. Those challenges, which have been compounded lately by fundraising problems, will require longer-term solutions and incentives. But for now, we can at least replenish resources and address immediate needs like equipment, training and certification, building repairs, and other expenses.”
Eligible expenses under the grants include construction or renovation of facilities, purchase or repair of equipment, fuel purchase, member training and certification, public safety education, recruitment and retention, debt reduction, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are training, and supplementing operating expenses incurred by a lack of fundraising and pandemic-related measures.
