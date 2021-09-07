A man was found dead Tuesday when his house at 406 Lutton St. caught fire.
New Castle firefighters were called around 7:50 a.m. to the blaze that broke out in a room where the man was located, according to Lawrence County Coroner and city firefighter Rich "R.J." Johnson.
More information will be available later today.
