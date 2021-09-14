New Castle fire officials say a house fire that started around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at 304 Friendship St. is suspicious.
Initial reports were that the house was on Home Street, but the firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a window on the second floor of the house on Friendship Street, fire Chief Mike Kobbe reported.
The fire appears to have ignited in an upstairs bedroom.
"We put out a general alarm and notified the utility companies," Kobbe said.
Most of the fire damage was contained to second floor and a dead space between the upper floor and the roof, he said.
No one was in the house, but the back door had been forced open, Kobbe said. The ownership of the house is by article of agreement, with Nora Moore listed as the owner, Kobbe said.
According to the neighbors, no one really stays in the house, which is furnished, but people come and go, he said.
A New Castle police fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.
Kobbe said that he had not spoken to the woman who is buying the house, because she had not returned his calls as of noon on Tuesday.
The firefighters cleared the scene around 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.