Slippery Rock Township volunteer firefighters are on scene of a fire that broke out in a brick ranch house in the 4100 block of Harlansburg Road around 5 p.m. Monday.
The initial report was that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the eaves of the whole length of the building. Several local fire departments provided mutual aid, and the power company was called to shut off the electricity to the building.
The state police were called to shut down the road to traffic.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.