Snow days as students knew them in the past are no more thanks to remote learning.
While students might miss the days of weekday sled riding and snowman making instead of logging in to their classrooms, the new style of learning was around and then perfected during the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
“One good thing to come from the pandemic is the ability to teach remotely,” Ellwood City Superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley said. “Now, flexible instruction days, which are limited, are a successful way to have continuity of instruction during weather emergencies.”
Lawrence County schools this week called for the flexible instruction days the night before Thursday’s storm rolled in and dumped ice and snow on the region.
“Especially in a case such as this week, the teachers had ample time to make sure their lessons and their students were ready,” Shipley said.
At the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, attendance — for one — was steady.
“Attendance was good and the students followed instructions and completed assignments,” Ernie Orelli, an LCCTC social studies teacher, said.
“I think the two-hour delay scheduled helped greatly with attendance.”
He credited the success as a testament to technology director Scott Powner for having things ready for students to be successful.
“I was pleasantly surprised at the level of attendance with my students,” Diana Caizza, an LCCTC learning support teacher, said. “I honestly and truly did not expect (it). After two years of being off and on in front of a computer, I was skeptical of how many of my students would choose to ‘come’ to class virtually again these past two days. Frankly, I did not expect many to attend.”
She said the majority to attend signed on, participated and many stayed between classes to chat and talk about their lives.
Health teacher Vince Pavia said when he logged on at 10 a.m., all students were ready and online when class started 10 minutes later. A fourth LCCTC teacher, Justin Simon, noted FID days “keep the education wheel spinning.”
“They are creatures of habit and need to have interaction with their instructor,” he said. “The conversation alone is worth it.”
Meanwhile, at Shenango, Dr. Michael Schreck said there’s no substitute for in-person learning.
“Flexible instructional days provide another opportunity to continue student learning in lieu of traditional snow days,” he said. “With the terrible weather we’ve had the past few days, the remote instruction offered us two successive days of education instead of utilizing two separate snow make-up days throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.